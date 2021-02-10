Allysa Walley, owner of Aly Bee’s, is excited to open her shop in its new location at 520 S. Dickinson Drive.
“We needed more space,” Walley said. “We were very crammed in our old location. We needed more work space, more store space, storage space and we just decided there was nowhere to buy ‘as is’ or rent, so we decided to build.”
Now located on a main thoroughfare closer to town, Walley estimated the new store probably quadrupled the total area available and the building includes separate rooms for creating flower arrangements, embroidery and storage.
“We’re definitely going to have a lot more business right here,” Walley said.
Her favorite part of the job is creating floral arrangements and helping people with their celebrations, be it birthday, anniversary, wedding or other events.
Originally opened in August 2017, Walley hosted a grand opening of Aly Bee’s in its new location Saturday, Feb. 6. The Rusk Chamber of Commerce provided a ribbon cutting. Many of Walley’s family, chamber members and customers were present.
“We plan to be here a long time,” Walley said.
Aly Bee’s is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday.
The shop maintains a website, alybees.com, and a Facebook page, Aly Bee’s Florist.
The business can be reached by phone at (903) 683-BEES, (903) 683-2337, or by email at alybeesflowers@yahoo.com.
