The Rusk Chamber of Commerce selected Aly Bees for the February Business of the Month.
Aly Bee’s associates, pictured just behind the banner, include Lindsey Lloyd, Glenda Hutcheson, Alyssa Walley, Piper and Evangeline Flores. Other Chamber members were present in a show of support for the business.
Aly Bee’s, located at 520 S. Dickinson Dr., offers custom floral arrangements, embroidery, wreaths, soaps, candles and gifts. A second Aly Bee’s store is located in downtown Jacksonville at 109 E. Commerce St.
For more information, visit alybees.com, or find the business on Facebook as Aly Bee’s – Rusk, Aly Bee’s – Jacksonville or All Things Aly Bee’s.
