TYLER – A virtual conference for caregivers, hosted by area agencies, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 13.
“The journey through a dementia diagnosis can be overwhelming. Our goal is to collaborate with other area providers to bring support and resources to caregivers in the safety of their own home,” said Kathy Shockley, associate director of Programs & Services for Alzheimer's Association Greater Dallas Chapter.
The association is partnering with Meals on Wheels East Texas, Silver Linings Respite and Hospice Plus in sponsoring the free conference, which may be linked at tinyurl.com/ALZTyler.
Delivery method is via phone and webinar.
Presentations include:
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Caregivers” by Bronwen Zilmer, Alzheimer's Association
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors” by Luanne Harms, Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County;
• “Legal Considerations for the Future" by Kline Pillow, Ross and Shoalmire.
“With the help of our partners, we’ll also be highlighting a variety of local resources people can tap into,” Shockley added.
Register by logging onto tinyurl.com/ALZTyler, or contact Shockley at 214-540-2434 or kschockley@alz.org.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
