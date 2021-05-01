Following the call to order by President Judy Angle, the special speaker to the Wednesday Study Club was introduced by Barbara Balch. Julianna Dublin, a junior a Jacksonville High School and Ambassador Girl Scout, presented her Gold Award project idea to the club in January.
In addition to Dublin’s accomplishments academically and within the Girl Scout’s organization, Balch explained the Gold Award project is the Girl Scout equivalent to the Boy Scout’s Eagle Project.
Dublin is calling her project Help on a Shelf and explained the idea originated after she was made aware over 80% of Jacksonville High School students are classified as economically disadvantaged.
“I can see that many of my classmates struggle with basic hygiene needs and being a teenager is hard enough without that worry,” Dublin said.
Her project will involve a survey of students to determine the greatest needs. Once identified, Dublin plans to partner with school organizations and local civic groups to collect those items and store them in a central location on the JHS campus. Some of the items she plans to include are deodorant, shampoo, lice treatments and laundry detergent.
Once the items have been collected, she will make them available to students through their teachers and counselors.
“It is important for the items to be handed out privately and discreetly, so that students arent’ embarrassed,” Dublin said.
Once the project has been implemented, the program will be entrusted to one of the high school organizations such as the student council to sustain. Dublin hopes other schools in the area will copy her plan so that students in other communities can also be assisted.
Dublin earned the Kiwanis Foundation Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year award last year. The award is presented to a sophomore who has demonstrated leadership abilities.
Dublin is the daughter of Dean and Jill Dublin.
