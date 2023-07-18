A Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old Jamar Ross.
The Tyler Police Department received a report July 14 from Child Protective Services that they would be taking Ross into their custody.
The child was not located at his residence in the 800 block of W. Mims Street in Tyler and authorities suspect he is in the custody of his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson. Neither the mother or child has been located.
Anyone with information about the location of Ross or his mother is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.
