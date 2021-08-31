The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two children, Ashlynn Wells and Desmond Wells, III, missing from Rusk since Monday. An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for Jess Ray Schmidt, 32, in connection with the children’s abduction. Schmidt is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas plates, BNX6155.
Ashlyn Wells is a 10-year-old white female with blond hair, blue eyes, standing 5’2” and weighing 109 pounds. She has dimples, a scar on her right ring finger and a black birth mark on her left thigh. She was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt and peach shorts with gray and pink Nike shoes.
Desmond Wells, III, is an 11-year-old white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’5” and weighs 154 pounds. He has a scar on his left shin. He was last seen wearing a blue/black T-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.
Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.