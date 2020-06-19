AMC Theater chain will require face masks to be worn

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest theater chain, will require its customers to wear a mask after all.
A company spokesman said on Thursday that masks would not be required, but due to a large outcry from its customers, the chain reversed its course on Friday.
On July 15, 450 of AMC's 600-plus locations in the United States are slated to reopen after being forced to shutdown in March due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Several highly-anticipated movies are scheduled to debut in July, including Disney’s live-action Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet from Warner Bros.
AMC competitors Regal Cinemas and Cinemark both announced plans to reopen in phases, with Cinemark beginning as early as this week. Regal and Cinemark also have said they will not require patrons to wear masks unless mandated by local governments.
