American Legion Post 152 in Jacksonville awarded their annual scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, to Victoria Green, a Rusk High School student. The scholarship was presented at the school’s twenty-second annual scholarship banquet which was held Monday, May 9.
Green met all the qualifying requirements of the American Legion, which include:
• Be a child or grandchild of a military veteran
• Be in good standing with his or her school
• Be recommended by his or her school counselor
• Submit an essay expressing future educational and career plans.
Green’s paternal grandfather, D.B. Green, served in the Air Force and her maternal grandfather, Ronald Gene Kee was in the U.S. Army. Other family members serving in the U.S. Armed Forces include an uncle, Brian Gaddis, army; cousin, Tyler Gaddis, army; and cousin, Taylor Gaddis, Air Force.
Green plans to attend Tyler Junior College to study agriculture and business.
The American Legion members extended best wishes to Green as she begins her studies at TJC.
For more information on the American Legion Post 152 in Jacksonville, visit their Facebook page or call 903-330-1750.
