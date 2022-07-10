The American Legion Post 152 volunteers sold last chance raffle tickets throughout Tomato Fest 2022 and conducted the drawing as the day came to a close. Alan Henderson was the lucky winner of a new rifle.
“We wish him many years of enjoyment with his Palmetto State Armory AR-15,” Post Commander Ron Seeton stated.
The annual raffle is the only fundraising event the organization participates in. Remaining funds come strictly from donations, according to Seeton.
The Legion uses the funds for an annual scholarship to a graduating high school senior and regular operating expenses. The group is currently looking into supporting a local youth organization as well.
American Legion Post 152 meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Central Baptist Church, located at 1909 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville.
For more information about the organization, send email to AmericanLegionPost152@gmail.com.
