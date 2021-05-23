American Legion Post 152 in Jacksonville awarded its 2021 scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, to graduating Bullard High School senior Faith Baiza, who plans to continue her education at Tyler Junior College this fall.
Post 152 presents an annual scholarship to a deserving high school senior each year. To be eligible, the student must be the child or grandchild of a military veteran and must have a recommendation from his or her school counselor.
Pictured are Post 152 Scholarship Chairman Danny Neeley, Faith Baiza, Post Commander Ron Seeton and Bullard High School Counselor Laura Hunter.
