American Legion Post 152, in Jacksonville, held its election of officers for 2022. The only newly elected officer was Randy Ainsworth, who was recently installed as First Vice Commander. He is pictured (right) with Post Commander Ron Seeton. He replaces David McLendon who served many years, but chose to retire from the position.
Post Commander Ron Seeton, Second Vice Commander Steve Redler, Adjutant/Finance Officer Russell Stafford and Judge Advocate Danny Neeleey were all re-elected for another term.
Appointed officers included Chaplain Kenneth Hooton, Sgt-at-Arms Kenneth Smalley, Hubmaster Alan Brines and Historian Carroll Gresham, who will continue to serve in their appointed positions.
