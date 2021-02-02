Americans should protect the data on CDC COVID-19 Immunization Record Card
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Americans to refrain from posting photographs of their CDC COVID-19 Immunization Record cards on social media sites.

Cards are given to each recipient of a COVID-19 vaccination at the time of their first injection.

In many cases the card contains information such as a person's birthday, or when they are due a second shot. If this information ends up getting into the wrong hands, it could be used for unethical purposes.

For example, scammers can produce fake CDC COVID-19 Immunization Cards just by viewing a picture of an authentic card online.

The BBB says instead of posting a snapshot of your CDC COVID-19 Immunization Record card online, upload a photo of one's face, or a picture of the arm that was jabbed by the vaccination.

 

 

