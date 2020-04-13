Americans will soon be able to track stimulus checks online

WASHINGTON — A new tool is expected to arrive later this week to assist Americans in finding out the status of their stimulus checks.
The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service said on Friday that a new website is expected to launch late this week.
Individuals may access “Get My Payment” from the IRS.gov website. Taxpayers that filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return may submit their direct deposit information via the website to ensure that they receive their payment sooner.
Officials said that by having direct deposit information on file with the IRS, taxpayers can expect to receive their stimulus funds much quicker that those who wait for a check to arrive in the mail.
“Get My Payment” will enable people to track the status of their payment by entering their Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address.
“Get My Payment” is a free service.
