The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action.
MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. During the last quarter-century, the MLK Day of Service has grown, and its impact increased as more Americans embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities.
On Monday, Jan. 16, and the days surrounding, AmeriCorps invites you to:
• engage with your community and create constructive action;
• act on Dr. King’s legacy of social justice and equity; and
• recommit by volunteering to serve others. You can clean up a public space, mentor a young person, or help those who are food insecure.
Together, we can strengthen ties to our communities and one other while we address critical issues that divide us.
