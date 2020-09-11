An additional 190 firefighters from Texas in route to Calif. to battle wild fires

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that more firefighters and support personnel from across the state are headed to California to assist in fighting the raging wildfires.
About 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in Texas will leave for California Friday. These resources are in addition to the 44 Texas firefighters that have been in California since August.
“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes – whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” Abbott said. “I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.