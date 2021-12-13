Troup’s first grade students presented their annual Christmas production, Christmas at the O.K. Corral, Tuesday, Dec. 7. The traditional first grade performance has occurred for over 50 years.
The western themed Christmas show had a main cast which included:
• Eastynn Ross, as The Candy Cane Kid;
• Isaac Hultberg, as Bubble Gum Bart;
• Sullivan Ingram, as Mayor;
• Ivy Stanley, as Mrs. Mayor;
• Brighton Pedro, as Santa Claus; and
• Megan Tate as Mrs. Claus.
The remainder of the students acted as the townspeople.
The music director is Jessica Fain and first grade teachers are Christie Barnard, Ivy Coon Jamye Read and Josee Williams.
Special thanks, included in the printed program, were extended to Amanda Byers, Isaac Fergerson, Kimberly Knighton, Jen McRee, Janice Sanders, Becky Wroten and first grade parents.
