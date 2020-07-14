Area river race planned for Aug. 1
CHEROKEE COUNTY – The toughest little river race in Texas is slated for Aug. 1, with canoe and kayak enthusiasts, led by the Neches River Runners, traveling from Lake Palestine along a 22-miles stretch of the Neches River.
Launched three decades ago as the group's fundraiser for a special needs scholarship at Trinity Valley Community College, the Neches River Wilderness Race has grown into a tradition around Texas, attracting one of the largest fields of paddlers in the state, according to www.necheswildernessrace.com.
This marks the group's 29th race in 30 years, with one cancelled due to rainout. A national pandemic has not held up plans for this year's race, organizers said.
“As we all know, this year has been so interesting so far. Many have asked if we are going to go forward with the race. The answer is YES!!!” states a message on the website. “We are excited to move forward and are already getting our volunteers lined up. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the river start and crossing the finish line!”
In preparation for the event – which features a leisure class and a pro class – a drag boat sweeps the river from starting line to finish to make sure no stragglers remain on the river, according to organizers.
Race day registration starts at 6:30 a.m. at the Blackburn Dam race start, with a mandatory 7:45 a.m. check-in, followed by a meeting at 7:50 a.m.
Start times are 8 a.m. for the leisure class and 9 a.m. for the pro class.
Two checkpoints and water stations are located along the route, with radio operators stationed along the way to provide instant contact to emergency personnel, if necessary. Refreshments will be available at the finish line.
Medical personnel with the Palestine Regional Medical Center also will be on hand.
Entry fee in the leisure class is $35 per person on race day; the professional class entry is $45 per person on the day of the race. Canoe and kayak rentals are $35, first-come, first-served.
Over the past 30 years, the Neches River Wilderness Race has raised more than $30,000 for college scholarships, available to all high school graduates and college students from Palestine attending TVCC.
The nonprofit Neches River Runners is dedicated to conservation, outdoor education, canoeing and kayaking, and the group offers free canoe clinics each spring and undertakes several river clean-ups throughout the year.
For more information about the event, visit www.necheswildernessrace.com
Pennylynn Webb of the Palestine Herald-Press contributed to this story.
