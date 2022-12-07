The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent murder of a woman Tuesday night in Palestine.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 8:36 p.m., Dec. 7, a man reported his mother-in-law, Rosie Etta Calhoun, 52, of Palestine, had been shot.
Deputies and EMS responded to a home in the 200 block of Fields Street where the victim was found dead due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Flores said, during the initial investigation, the son-in-law claimed he was inside the home with the victim and other family members when he heard a loud engine, car noises and multiple gunshots. He said he found the woman shot and called for help.
Flores said the car(s) fled the scene and no description of the vehicle, occupants or possible suspects could be given by those at the home. He said evidence in the driveway and road indicated firearms were discharged in those areas.
Flores said at the completion of the on-scene investigation, an inquest will be performed by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Gary Thomas and he will order the victim's body to be sent for autopsy, which is standard procedure in this type of case.
