Devin Andrews of Bullard, a Trine University student, was named to the President's List for the Summer 2021 term. Andrews is majoring in Psychology.
To earn President's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Trine University is an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports.
Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit and Phoenix and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
