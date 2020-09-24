LUFKIN – Angelina Arts is thrilled to announce the Pines Presents Series for the 2021 Season. The “Live from the Heart of Lufkin” series includes several Grammy Award-winning artists with music ranging from bluegrass to folk to a multimedia experience with music by the Beatles.
Existing season ticket holders may renew their seats from October 5-16. New season tickets will be available Oct 19-30. All single tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning November 2. Tickets can be purchased online at AngelinaArts.org, by calling 936-633-5454. Patrons can save 15% by purchasing season tickets to all five shows or 10% when purchasing tickets to three or more shows at one time.
Angelina Arts Executive Director Jennifer Allen said “we are thrilled to bring a brand new season of high quality performances to the beautiful Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin! The iconic Pines Theater is an important part of the cultural fabric of our community and we are honored to bring performances that appeal to a wide range of individuals to enjoy in the beautiful, historic setting.”
The Angelina Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the arts in East Texas.
The 2021 line-up includes:
• RHONDA VINCENT AND THE RAGE – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
Rhonda Vincent is no stranger to most anyone in the field of music. Why even Elton John and Bernie Taupin enlisted Rhonda and her iconic friend Dolly Parton, to create a “Queen of Bluegrass” version of their song “Please” for their 50th Anniversary Tribute CD in 2018. The Grammys honored Rhonda Vincent & The Rage with the 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album “All The Rage – Volume One” a live project that displays the world class talent of Rhonda and her incredible band. Tickets: $30, $35, $40
• RUTHIE FOSTER – 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Award-winning singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster has found herself duetting with Bonnie Raitt, standing on stage with the Allman Brothers at New York’s Beacon Theater, and trading verses with Susan Tedeschi. Her latest album, Joy Comes Back, described as “some folk, some blues, some soul, some rock, some gospel,” illustrates Ruthie’s genre-spanning talent. Ruthie’s been nominated for three Grammys, and has won multiple Blues Music and Austin Music Awards, plus the Grand Prix du Disque from Académie Charles-Cros in France. Tickets: $30, $35, $40
• RANKY TANKY – 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2021
Following their debut album in 2017, Ranky Tanky has been profiled on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, I-Tunes, and Amazon Jazz Charts. The term “Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” The quintet performs timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the US. From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, SC, are “rank” and fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown. Tickets: $25, $30, $35
• Doolin' – 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20
Doolin’ is France’s premiere Celtic band. Inspired by the purest tradition, the band combines instrumentals, vocals and original compositions in a resolutely modern style. The arrangements, at times taking their inspiration from pop-rock, folk, jazz, funk or even rap (and always in the best taste), emit great energy. From ballads to furiously fast jigs, from their own compositions to traditional tunes, Doolin’ offers a rich palette of sound. Tickets: $20, $25, $30
• Brit Beat, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27
BritBeat tells the story of the Beatles from their early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, their dynamic debut on the Ed Sullivan Show, the attendance busting concert at Shea Stadium, onward to the psychedelic Sgt. Pepper era and finally the later years of Abbey Road and the White Album. The entire concert plays to the backdrop of immersive and captivating moving multimedia that intertwines with the moods and emotions of the Beatles’ iconic music catalog. The show is fun, thought provoking, energized and a captivating journey of the Beatles evolution and impact on pop culture in the turbulent sixties. Tickets: $30, $35, $40
• The Queens Cartoonists, 7 p.m., Saturday, Apr 17
Is it possible to create jazz and classical music in the 21st century that appeals to everyone? Even people who normally wouldn’t go to concerts? If you have The Queen’s Cartoonists it is! With music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation, performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, as the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. Expect the unexpected from repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus! Tickets: $20, $25, $30
• The Isaacs, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1
Frequent performers at the Grand Ole Opry, and regulars on the Gaither Homecoming Videos & Concert Series, and RFD’s Country’s Family Reunion programs, The Isaacs are a Nashville based, multi-award-winning family group. Their unique style showcases tight family harmony and blends their multi-genre musical influences of bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, and southern gospel. Known for their high-profile collaborations, The Isaacs biggest fans and contemporaries include Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Alabama, Big & Rich, Trisha Yearwood, Merle Haggard, and Paul Simon just to name a few! Tickets: $30, $35, $40
Ranky Tanky and Doolin’ are not part of the 2021 Season ticket package.
