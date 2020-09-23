LUFKIN – Individual tickets are now available online for Angelina Art's 20th anniversary season, which bears the theme “A Toast to Our 20th” and features a variety of high-quality entertainment.
“We are thrilled to bring a brand new season of high quality performances to the beautiful Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin! The iconic Pines Theater is an important part of the cultural fabric of our community and we are honored to bring performances that appeal to a wide range of individuals to enjoy in the beautiful, historic setting,” said AAA executive director Jennifer Allen.
Upcoming performances include:
• Annie Moses Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Tickets $30 to $40. From the roots of the Grand Ole Opry to the wings of Carnegie Hall, the Annie Moses Band has been taking music to new heights for more than a decade. As the “first family of American music,” this sibling band applies its classically honed, all-American talent to a cornucopia of iconic melodies through innovative arrangements and masterful original songwriting. The Nashville-raised and New York-trained ensemble delivers a spellbinding musical odyssey.
• Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Tickets $25-$40. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield and points in between; and safeguarded country music’s most valuable traditions. When it comes to transforming country songs into tangible experience, Marty Stuart has a secret weapon: The Fabulous Superlatives. Made up of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson and new member, bassist Chris Scruggs, the Superlatives are an extension of Stuart himself.
• An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Tickets $45-$60.
Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for her performance in Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry is equally at home in a Broadway theater, a film set, or on a concert hall stage. Anchored by a four-piece band and a complement of backup singers, her dynamic show is titled Revive. The audience will be on their feet stomping and clapping to the high energy concert and will feel like they’ve attended an old-fashioned revival!
• Steep Canyon Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Tickets $30-$45. Six guys. One Grammy. Endless bluegrass hits. This concert event fuses together the sounds of bluegrass, pop, country, and folk rock for an incredible American musical experience. And they’re not just all about that (upright) bass: Their toe-tapping tunes are also accompanied by acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle and more!
• Parsons Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Tickets $20-$35
Known for their remarkable athleticism and stunning ensemble work, Parsons Dance Company brings exuberance, joy and passion to any stage. Flawlessly fusing the gestures and movements that comprise modern dance with the discipline and precision of a classical dance company, the company is internationally renowned.
• Escape To Margaritaville, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Tickets $55-$70. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all – and stay to find something they never expected. Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including Fins, Volcano, Cheeseburger in Paradise and many more.
• Blue Man Group, Thursday and Friday, April 15-16. Tickets $50-$65. More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, and now it’s your turn! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages!
The 2020-21 Angelina Arts “Discovery Series” also offers fun and educational family programming for all ages, with tickets set at $11 adults and $6 for youths ages 17 and younger. Performances include:
• Very Electric Christmas, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Brighten your holidays with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas! Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance, audiences will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and delightful characters that magically appear out of the darkness! In this tale, Santa’s helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. Poor Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, and he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins!
• Madagascar – The Musical, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Based on the smash hit DreamWorks’ animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin’ friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
• Innovation Nation – Live! 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Like the award-winning television show, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation-Live! will inspire audiences with entertaining and educational stories about yesterday and today’s visionaries and innovators. The show highlights major turning points in the past and present that influenced the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, the environment and social justice. Luminaries of the past featured include Henry Ford, The Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks and George Washington Carver, among others, who will jump to life on stage. Their achievements will be highlighted and reflected by showing examples of present-day innovations.
• THE BIKE ZOO, Saturday, April 17. Held as part of Springfest, this free event presents a magical, immersive and interactive environment for people of all ages and from all walks of life. The ever-growing menagerie of giant, playful, interactive, hand-built creatures includes The Giant 80 foot long Rattlesnake, an assortment of many Giant Butterflies, The Beloved Bat, the Fanciful Owl , Bald Eagle, Praying Mantis, Reindeer Drawn Sleigh, Bicycle Carousel, and the latest, The Giant Armadillo! Presented in downtown Lufkin in partnership with the Lufkin CVB.
• Bella Gaia, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Discover what it’s like to be an astronaut in this unprecedented audio-visual experience that combines NASA satellite imagery of Earth, time-lapse nature photography, and live world music and dance on stage. Inspired by astronauts who spoke of the life-changing power of seeing Earth from space, director/composer Kenji Williams’ award-winning Bella Gaia successfully simulates the overview effect from space flight, by using NASA super computer data-visualizations, combined with a shimmering melodic and rhythmic soundscape to explore the relationship between humans and nature throughout time and space.
Ticket orders can be made online at www.AngelinaArts.org or over the phone at 936-633-5454.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts.
