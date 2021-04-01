The Angelina County Genealogical Society will host its first conference on Saturday, April 17, at the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church, 1867 Old. Mill Road in Lufkin. The cost is $12 per person for an entire day of genealogical instruction and includes meals and snacks.
For breakfast, strawberries will be available along with some type of pastry with iced tea, coffee, water and soft drinks provided. Lunch will consist of various pizzas along with the same beverages provided for breakfast.
The schedule of events for the conference is as follows:
• 8 a.m. Dickie Dixon Georgia Land lotteries
• 9 a.m. Stanley Fletcher Peter Ellis Bean: Hero or Zero?
• 10 a.m. Nelta Nolen Using Pinterest in Genealogy
• 11 a.m. Penny Clark Larry Jene Fisher: A Unique Individual
• 11:50 a.m,.-1 p.m. Lunch
• 1 p.m. Karen Kurth Hall Using the DAR Library in Washington, D.C.
• 2 p.m. Fred Smith Did Thomas Jefferson Father Children With Sally Hemings?
• 3 p.m. Rebecca Stark Nugent If The Devil Had A Wife: The Rest of The Story
• 4 p.m. Patti Huff Smith Alternative Search Strategies for Ancestry.com
To register, mail a check or money order made out to Angelina County Genealogical Society, or ACGS, to Angelina County Genealogy Conference c/o Betty Dufner Treasurer, P. O. Box 150631, Lufkin, Texas 75915-0631.
Registration fees must be received by April 10, 2021.
If a gluten-free pizza is required, let us know.
For more information, contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com
If registering by April 10 and sending your registration fee on time is a problem, call Dixon or contact Betty Dufner at (936) 635-3765 or by email at bdufner@consolidated.net
