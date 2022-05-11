Angelina House RC.jpg

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Angelina House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 8.

Angelina House is a 39-apartment senior living community located at 211 Phillip Avenue. The staff at Angelina House provides around-the-clock care led by a licensed nurse. A program director plans events, outings and activities to be enjoyed by residents.

The facility can be reached by calling 903-589-1105. For information about Angelina House, visit angelinahousetx.com or find the facility on Facebook.

