Angelina House, an assisted living community, acknowledged the efforts of longtime volunteer Kirk Sadler, who completed seventeen years of service on May 17.
“He is a blessing to each and every one of us,” said Chelsee Buckley, Program Director for Angelina House.
Sadler’s volunteer efforts have included assisting in various ways from making copies to playing piano for the residents to aiding the activity director. During the COVID shutdown, Sadler dressed as Santa and played his guitar outside the windows of residents and, with a group of Santa’s singers, serenaded the residents with Christmas songs.
“He is so helpful and is such a blessing to all of us at the Angelina House,” Joyce Stafford said.
Another resident praised Sadler.
“I’ve known Kirk for many, many years, since he was a child.” Patsy Beazley said. “He is a wonderful person to be around and has a very kind heart.”
Perhaps the feelings of Angelina House residents were best summed up by resident Nancy Hopson.
“This place would not be the same without Kirk,” Hopson said.
Sadler continues to volunteer at Angelina House, doing what he can to spread heer.
For more information about Angelina House, visit angelinahousetx.com or find the assisted living center on Facebook.
