Francis Johnston, a resident at Angelina House in Jacksonville, celebrated her 104th birthday with her son, brother and staff members Saturday, Nov. 21.
Born Nov. 21, 1916, Johnston grew up in the Concord Community, graduating from Troup High School in 1968 as Salutatorian.
She was married to husband Sam for 33 years. The couple had one son, Gailen Johnston.
She worked for many years at Cameron’s Cafeteria in Tyler, located on North Spring.
Johnston cared for her husband during his battle with cancer until he passed in 2002.
She credits her faith and her love for God as the reasons for her long life.
