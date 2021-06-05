The Angelina & Neches River Authority (ANRA) will temporarily close its Neches Compost Facility (NCF) from Monday to Friday, June 7-11, in order to complete minor renovations. During this time, the NCF will not engage in compost sales to the public and will not receive wood waste trimmings or sludge disposal.
The NCF will reopen to the public at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, for wood waste trimming and sludge disposal receiving and will resume normal public sales hours beginning Tuesday, June 15. The NCF is normally open for public compost sales 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Scheduled improvements include the addition of a public sales loading area and office, renovation of the interior staff office and conference room, and general facility cleanup and reorganization.
“The renovations at NCF will provide a safer and more efficient experience for customers, vendors, and guests,” Neches Compost Facility Manager Dale Bailey said. “The new sales office will provide easier access for customers and provide for an even better purchasing experience.”
More long-term improvements are scheduled for the NCF throughout the year, but after these initial improvements are completed, the NCF will be available for group tours.
The Neches Compost Facility opened in 2000 as a means to help reduce sludge disposal in landfills, preserve water quality, and to beneficially reuse wastewater treatment plant sludge through the composting process.
The facility produces a range of compost products under the trade name Soil Therapy Compost™. Visit www.soiltherapy.org for more information about Soil Therapy Compost™.
The Neches Compost Facility is located at 1805 Highway 79 W, approximately 8.5 miles south of the city of Jacksonville.
For more information, call ANRA’s Central Office Facility at (936) 632-7795 or the Neches Compost Facility at (903) 584-3415.
