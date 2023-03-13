At this time each year, Texans pause and remember those who fought for independence. Names such as Austin, Bowie, Crocket, Houston and Rusk are well-known in the annals of Texas history. Women were also a part of the story in early Texas; notables such as Jane Long and Mary Briscoe are two of my favorites.
For this article, I decided to go back in time a little further in Texas history and highlight a woman named Angelina. Out of 254 counties in the state of Texas, only one is named for a woman, Angelina County.
The Hasinai Indians that occupied deep East Texas and gave the state its name were a highly organized and advanced society but they left no written records. We learn of Angelina through written accounts from five expeditions into East Texas, two French and three Spanish. In all five accounts during the time period of 1710 – 1721, Angelina is mentioned by name. She speaks Spanish and willingly interprets for the Europeans as they used rivers and forests of East Texas to expand their empires and spread Christianity.
According to Francois Simars de Bellisle, Angelina was “learned” and “sagacious” (showing good judgment) and had children old enough to guide him to Natchitoches. After many hardships in his journey from France, Bellisle and a small party asked to be put ashore at Galveston Bay. The plan was to walk east to the Mississippi. Starvation left him alone but he survived and eventually was rescued by Hasinai Indians and Angelina.
The photograph included with this article is of a bronze and brass sculpture by Jim Knox. It depicts Angelina (center) holding eagle feathers in her hand and speaking with a Tejas warrior and a Catholic priest. Erected in 1986 in Lufkin, Texas, at the Lufkin Pitser Garrison Civic Center, this sculpture is probably one of the most accurate depictions of what Angelina may have looked like.
Spanish and French sources from her time period indicated that Hasinai women wore tanned deerskins adorned with shells and bells, anything that would make a noise. However she probably would have worn her hair tied back and would have been tattooed, at least with one line down the center of her face.
Information for this article was taken from Emily Hyatt and Jonathan Gerland’s research, Finding Angelina: The Search for East Texas’ Little Angel, Dec. 2012, Pine Bough Magazine, the History Center in Diboll, Texas.
If you have stories of East Texas history to share, contact Deborah Burkett at debbietroup7@yahoo.com or 903-752-7850.
