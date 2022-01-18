The Jacksonville Chamber announced Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, the 97th annual banquet, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, has been postponed.
A new date has not been released, but Peggy Renfro stated it could possibly be mid-February. The Chamber will send notification once a date is set and details are complete.
The annual banquet is the venue in which the Chamber reviews accomplishments of the previous year and announces awards, including Outstanding Business Man and Woman of the Year, Outstanding Citizen of the Year, the Chairman’s Award, Division Chair of the Year, Unsung Hero, Rookie of the Year, as well as Small, Medium and Large Business of the Year.
The new Chairman of the Board is also announced and volunteers are recognized.
For information on the banquet rescheduling, follow the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
