After the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of last year’s event, the Rusk Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the 33rd annual Fair on the Square is set for Saturday, May 29.
The Fair offers a variety of vendors and events held in downtown Rusk.
A Go Texan vendor area will include Texas-made products. A new addition to the Fair will be Health Alley, which will include vendors with a variety of health-related items. Raw Iron, UT Health and WIC are confirmed participants of Health Alley.
Vendor booths are available for $40 for a 12-by-12 space, $25 for nonprofits, and $100 for food vendors.
To provide the widest variety, vendor booths will be limited to one representative per company, or one type of food offering for food trucks.
Vendor booths are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local entertainers Ian Chandler and Sean Christopher will perform live music.
The car show is divided into several categories; Most Original, Best Truck, Best Car, Best Ratrod and People’s Choice. Sign in begins at 7 a.m. with a 9 a.m. event start. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. with a 3 p.m. announcement of winners.
The entry fee for the car show is $10 or $5 with two non-perishable canned goods.
The proceeds of the car show will benefit the The Good Samaritan Food Bank in Rusk.
A 5-K Warrior Run, providing for several different age categories, is also included among the Fair event offerings. Early bird registration, before May 1, is $35. Regular registration is $35 and to register the day of the event will cost $45. An event T-shirt is included in the cost of registration, but can only be guaranteed to those who sign up prior to the Fair. Brookshires, Store 22 in Rusk, is sponsoring the run and will be providing water for participants.
A virtual run is also being included, with a registration fee of $25.
The proceeds of the 5K Warrior Run will benefit the Military Veterans Peer Network.
A cornhole tournament will also be held with registration beginning at 10 a.m., and an 11 a.m. tournament start time. The entry fee is $20 per team, with 60% of the entry fees awarded to the winning team. The tournament will be double elimination.
For more information on the cornhole tournament, contact Alyssa Walley at (903) 683-2337.
For more information on other fair events or to reserve a vendor booth, contact the Rusk Chamber of Commerce by email, info@ruskchamber.com, or by phone, (903) 683-4242.
