National Flag Day is Monday, June 14 and 2021 marks the fourth annual Flag Day celebration at Hazel Tilton Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
Free and open to the public, the event on June 14 begins at 11 a.m. with a program anticipated to last approximately 30-40 minutes. A picnic in the park, with sandwiches, chips, cookies and cold drinks, will immediately follow the program. The Vanishing Texana Museum will be open for tours, led by John Taylor, Museum Board Chairman and Curator Larry Lydick.
This year’s theme, “It’s a Grand Ole Flag, Generation to Generation!” is to feature youth participants. Adolescents and teens will give the invocation, act as flag bearers, read a poem and lead in the pledges to the United States and Texas flags.
The goal, according to event organizer Deborah Burkett, is for young people to participate in Flag Day and leave with memories of being in the park for a patriotic event honoring the flag.
Burkett and Mayor Randy Gorham will welcome those attending and Gorham will read a proclamation regarding Flag Day.
Congressman Lance Gooden and his staff have provided two US flags, which have flown over the Capitol, along with letters of appreciation for two veterans.
Although the two honorees will remain unnamed until the event, one is reportedly a deceased World War II veteran whose family will receive the letter in his honor, and the other is a Vietnam veteran.
A special appreciation plaque, with the recipients also to be identified at the ceremony, is to be given to a local group during the event.
Some chairs will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or other seating.
Printed programs will be provided by the Cherokee County Historical Commission.
The Flag Day celebration is sponsored by Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club, Cherokee County Historical Commission, Jacksonville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Cherokee county Genealogical Society and the Vanishing Texana Museum.
