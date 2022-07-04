The Annual Hay Show and Sale will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center in Jacksonville. Part of the program is securing hay samples to auction during the event to raise funds for scholarships for Cherokee County students. Cherokee County hay producers have the opportunity to have their hay sample analyzed and receive the results during the Annual Hay Show. Hay samples can be dropped off at Hicks Farm & Ranch-Alto, Cherokee County Extension Office – Rusk, Farm & Ranch Feed Store-Jacksonville, Tri-County Livestock Market-New Summerfield and Steele’s Feed-Troup.
This is an easy way for the hay producers in Cherokee County to have their hay tested for free. Producers can enter either a square bale or a large trash bag full of hay. Hay will be tested and the detailed analysis of the hay will be given during the Annual Hay Show & Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion hay along with the blue ribbon hay will be auctioned during this event. All proceeds of this event will go to benefit the youth of Cherokee County. The money will be used to support the Scholarship program, youth programs associated with the Soil Conservation District and the Cherokee County Jr. Livestock.
Deadline for entering hay samples is Friday Sept. 7.
For more information, contact Aaron Low at the County Extension Office at 903-683-5416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.