For only the second time in 90 years, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Maydelle will not be able to hold their annual Homecoming and Cemetery meeting this year.
World War II prevented a gathering in 1944 and COVID-19 will be the reason this year.
However, even though we will not be able to meet and fellowship, expenses to maintain the cemetery will come due as usual so everyone is urged to please mail in their offerings without which the cemetery cannot be maintained. Thanks to the generosity of families, friends and church members throughout the years, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located two miles west of Maydelle, is one of the county’s oldest and best maintained cemeteries.
The annual Homecoming and Cemetery meeting is usually held the first Sunday in May with a full house and lots of good food, singing, preaching and visiting.
Please send your offerings to: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 69, Maydelle, Texas 75772 or you may call (903) 795-3631 if you have questions.
Thank you, and see you next year!
