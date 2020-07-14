Although a national pandemic has shuttered Jacksonville's annual Back to School event – initially slated for July 28 – coordinators are pleased by response to a call for school supplies for local students.
“This was a great success even in these difficult times,” said event co-chairman Katie Royon, who added she was very pleased with the outcome.
“It shows that this community has their hearts in the right place and are passionate about kids and education. The Chamber of Commerce and this Committee are so very proud of Jacksonville and the people here,” she said.
Meanwhile, a clothing component called “Outfitting for the Future” which provides uniforms for local students also has had to change its method of distribution but Mickey Gear couldn't be more excited by the response for the July 15 event launch.
“We have completely booked up our first week of appointments,” said Gear, executive director of The Clothes Closet & More, which hosts the annual event. “And we're aready booked for Wednesday of next week.”
So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, for both clients and staff.
“This is working out so wonderfully well, and I believe we're going to be continuing it this way in the future, because everyone is loving the appointments. Nobody has to stand outside in the heat, in the crowds, and because they know exactly when they're coming in, they can finish in a short time,” Gear said.
Volunteers also are enjoying the new approach, because “we can set up, leave it up and never have to change that,” she said, describing how the amount of work for volunteers has reduced because they know what stock is available, where it's located and what is needed.
Like other entities that deal with the public, The Clothes Closet is observing social distancing measures, as will other requirements by the State of Texas.
“This year, everyone has to bring their children (being outfitted), and everyone – including the children – must wear a mask,” Gear said. “There is only one family at a time choosing clothes with the aid of a helper; we are spraying the room with disinfectant between appointments and we have an air purifier in the room, as well.”
Last year, approximately 300 to 350 students received clothing through the project; this year, “we have about 250 kids already signed up,” she said.
Appointments can be made during the ministry's business hours, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“Next we we have only Thursday, Friday and Saturday for appointments,” due to the initial response, Gear said.
The Chamber's Back to School committee raised approximately $20,000 for backpacks and school supplies for Jacksonville ISD students this year.
However, instead of the traditional fair featuring vendors and give-aways, this year, COVID-19 forced organizers to jettison plans.
As a result, backpacks and supplies are being delivered directly to Jacksonville schools this year due to in-person gathering restrictions for the health and safety of families, staff and volunteers, according to officials.
The Clothes Closet & More is located at 314 S. Main St. in Jacksonville. To schedule an appointment, call 903-586-0204.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.