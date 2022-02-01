The annual seed swap, originally slated for this Friday, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7, due to impending inclement weather. The event will still take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
The seed swap is organized by Cherokee County’s Texas AgriLife Extension Service.
Donations of vegetable seeds and herbs, along with some flower seeds, have been made available for the event. Most of the donated seeds are heirloom and open-pollinated seeds.
Seeds are provided free of charge although participants are welcome to bring seeds, cuttings and other plant materials to exchange, so long as the items are clearly marked.
