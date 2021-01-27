The 10th annual seed swap, an event coordinated by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is set for Friday, Feb. 5.
The public is welcome to participate from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. Normally held at the Extension office, the event was moved to provide more room and spacing to comply with COVID-19 protocols, according to county Extension Agent Kim Benton who organized the event.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for those attending and COVID protocols will be followed. In place of a single sign-in sheet, people will be asked to fill out a COVID screening form.
Seeds for flowers, vegetables and herbs will all be available, with a predominance of vegetable seeds, according to Benton.
“We’ll be having some seeds from Caddo, which will include some of the sunflowers and things like that,” Benton said. “So, we do have herb seeds and flower seeds and vegetable seeds.”
Organizations such as Lone Star Military Resource Group, Tractor Supply, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, and even Walmart have all donated seeds for the seed swap events.
“We really try to focus on seeds that can be grown out and can be passed along again,” Benton said.” We love to donate open pollinated and heirloom seeds so that not only can gardeners grow them out this year, but they can save their own seeds and continue to grow them again.”
Individual farmers and gardeners are welcome to bring their own seed to swap although anyone may come and obtain seeds without cost or trade.
“Because the seeds are donated, we do not ask for any monetary support for that,” Benton said. “We ask that people take what they would use and grow and just enjoy them. If they are able to grow out some seeds and bring them back the following year, that’s fine. But there is no expectation there, no requirement.”
It is requested that those bringing seeds to the swap clearly label the seeds.
