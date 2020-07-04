Originally part of a conservation district representing 18 counts in East Texas, the Angelina & Neches River Authority this year celebrates its 85 anniversary of water conservation, as well as development and management efforts.
According to a release from ANRA Communications Director Kimberly Wagner, on May 20, 1935, representatives from the 18 East Texas counties met in Jacksonville for the inaugural meeting of the Sabine-Neches Conservation District.
During the meeting Nacogdoches representative Guy A. Blount – who was elected the first SNCD president – described his journey to Washington D.C., soon after Texas Senate Bill 361 creating the entity was signed by the state Legislature.
“A meeting minutes book, the only documented evidence of ANRA from 1935-1971, indicate that in subsequent meetings, water conservation and quality issues were discussed and plans were made to provide water service, mitigate flooding problems and to develop recreational areas for water-related activities in East Texas,” the release noted.
More than a dozen years later, in 1949, the state Legislature divided the District into the Neches River Conservation District (NRCD) and the Sabine River Authority (SRA) of Texas.
“The NRCD was relatively inactive until 1971, when it initiated efforts to begin operations of an environmental laboratory and septic system program. In 1977, NRCD finally came into its own when the name was changed to what it’s known as today and the Angelina & Neches River Authority has been growing and providing services to those in the Neches River Basin ever since,” the release stated.
ANRA’s territorial jurisdiction consists of 8,500 square miles that lie wholly or in part of the following counties: Van Zandt, Smith, Henderson, Newton, Cherokee, Anderson, Rusk, Houston, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby, Angelina, Trinity, Sabine, Polk, Jasper, and Orange.
In 2019, in response to demands for further develop and provide needed services, ANRA moved to a new central office location in Lufkin, which houses a state-of-the-art environmental laboratory.
“The first 40 years were mostly eventless, but the last 20 have been full of activity and growth,” said ANRA General Manager Kelley Holcomb.
ANRA oversees three water and wastewater facilities, an on-site sewage facility program – the Neches Compost Facility in Jacksonville – and a Clean Rivers Program.
“While ANRA has undergone many changes since that inaugural meeting 85 years ago, its mission has remained the same: To conserve, store, control, preserve, use and distribute the storm water, floodwater and the water of the rivers and streams of the state in the Neches River Basin for the benefit of the human environment and the natural environment,” the release stated.
For more information search for the Angelina & Neches River Authority on Facebook or visit www.anra.org.
