The Angelina & Neches River Authority has announced that it is taking part in a state-wide effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by serving as a regional distribution hub of PPE face masks for essential employees at rural water and wastewater utilities.
According to a release, the Texas Rural Water Association (TRWA) has partnered with Texas Wide Area Radio Network (TxWARN) to oversee the distribution of PPE face masks to rural utilities with limited access to supplies.
ANRA is one of 13 hubs across the state of Texas, but the only location in East Texas, distributing masks to rural water and wastewater employees.
ANRA received 7,000 masks, but because of high demand, distribution is limited to five masks per employee while supplies last. The reusable and washable cotton masks, which are free of charge, are made by Hanes and provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Association, the release stated.
To maintain order and stay in alignment with social-distancing practices, requests for distribution must be made in advance, since ANRA’s main lobby is currently closed to the public. Once arrangements have been made, masks can be picked up at ANRA’s Central Office Facility, located at 2901 N. John Redditt Dr. in Lufkin, Texas.
Masks are designated for essential employees at rural water and wastewater utilities only and cannot be distributed to the general public at this time, according to the release.
To make a request or for more information, a utility official should contact ANRA Communications Director Kimberly Wagner by email at kwagner@anra.org or by phone at 936-632-7795.
The Angelina & Neches River Authority’s central office is located in Lufkin, Texas. ANRA’s territorial jurisdiction consists of 8,500 square miles that lie wholly or in part of the following counties: Van Zandt, Smith, Henderson, Newton, Cherokee, Anderson, Rusk, Houston, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby, Angelina, Trinity, Sabine, Polk, Jasper, and Orange. ANRA focuses on water quality management, water resource development, and water conservation resources.
For more information, go to the Angelina & Neches River Authority website, www.anra.org or the Texas Rural Water Association website at www.trwa.org
