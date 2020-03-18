Apex Cinema in Jacksonville closes until April 1

Apex Cinema in Jacksonville has decided to close until April 1, according to movie theater officials.
"The health and well being of our communities where we serve are vitally important to us.
Following the lead of the health care experts we have made the decision to close all of our locations effective immediately," stated a release on the business' Facebook Page.
"We have been wrestling with this decision for days but feel it’s in the best interest of our loyal customers and the communities we love."
If you have an event scheduled, cinema officials will be reaching out to you to reschedule. "As always we look forward to serving you and providing you with a clean, fast, friendly and affordable entertainment experience. Until then stay safe and healthy."
