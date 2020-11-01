For families residing within either Jacksonville or Rusk Independent School Districts, who find they may need assistance providing Christmas gifts for their children, help is available. Children’s Christmas Tree and Tree of Promise offer Christmas presents to children in Jacksonville and Rusk respectively, through community provided aid.
Children’s Christmas Tree will accept applications in a one-day event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at HOPE, 595 Ragsdale Street, Jacksonville. Applicants must live within the Jacksonville Independent School District and will need to provide social security cards for all family members, proof of all income and a copy of all bills. Also necessary are the sizes of all clothing, including shoes, and the child’s Christmas wishes.
The application process takes approximately 30-40 minutes, according to program organizer Janet McDaniel. Applications can be picked up at HOPE prior to Nov. 7, if families would like to fill out as much information as possible prior to arrival.
Bilingual volunteers would be welcome to assist in the application process as many applicant families speak Spanish. To volunteer, arrive at HOPE by 10 a.m. on Nov. 7.
The individual needs are placed on Christmas trees which can usually be found in local bank foyers. However, many banks are closing their lobbies due to COVID, so any business interested in displaying a Children’s Christmas Tree would be welcome. The trees, along with the children’s needs, will be set up during the week beginning Nov. 23.
Community members desiring to sponsor a child this Christmas will need to return gifts by Thursday, Dec. 17. Volunteers will sort presents by families to be picked up Saturday, Dec. 19, at People’s Church, 14089 US Hwy 79 East.
Updates on how many children need sponsorship will be posted to the Facebook page, Children’s Christmas Tree.
In 2019, a total of 250 children from 93 families were helped through the Children’s Christmas Tree program.
For those who want to give, but cannot provide full sponsorship, simply ask to make a deposit to Children’s Christmas Tree at an Austin Bank location.
To volunteer a business as a Children’s Christmas Tree site, to sort gifts, or for other information; contact Janet McDaniel at (903) 393-0035.
Tree of Promise is accepting applications for children up to eighth grade who reside in the Rusk Independent School District. Homeschooling families who live in the district may also apply for aid.
Applications can be turned in at any of three locations: Tree of Promise, 989 W. 6th Street, Suite A, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Friday; Rusk Church of Christ, 397 S. Main St., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; or the Rusk Housing Authority, inside the civic center, 555 Euclid Street, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Tuesday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Applicants will need to have a driver’s license, proof of income, rent or house payment, utility receipts, proof of unexpected expenses, proof of children’s residency within RISD and proof of each child in one’s care. Applications need to be completed by Friday, Nov. 20.
This program has utilized bank foyers and local churches in the past for setting up its Dream Trees. With the situation caused by COVID, organizers are finalizing locations for this year’s displays. Trees will be set up the week before Thanksgiving, according to Director Pat Hardy.
Donations should be returned by Thursday, Dec. 10, to the same locations at which applications are currently being accepted. Gifts will be available for pick up to program participants at Rusk Church Saturday, Dec. 14. Times for pick up will be posted closer to the date.
In 2019, 116 children from 43 families were helped through the Dream Tree program of Tree of Life.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Tree of Life, PO Box 605, Rusk, Texas, 75786. To ensure it is applied to Christmas gifts, it is requested donors write Dream Tree on the memo line of checks.
Tree of Promise maintains a Facebook page by the same name and a website, which can be found at thetreeofpromise.com.
Tree of Promise can be contacted at (903) 683-0414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.