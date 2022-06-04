The Cherokee County Appraisal District has mailed over 36,000 property valuation notices to those whose valuations have changed more than $1,000 in value, with many noting substantial increases.
Many Texans across the state have received notices, that their properties appraised much higher this year than last, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M.
Texas’ appraisal districts are required to appraise all real property at fair market value each year, which according to TRERC Research Economist Dr. Adam Purdie, typically leads to manageable and understandable increases in tax appraisals.
TRERC’s Texas Home Price Index showed a 3% average annual increase in statewide market value from 2007 to 2019, peaking at 7.6% between January 2013 and January 2014. However, in 2020 the average increase was over 9%, and in 2021 it hit a record high of almost 20%.
The CCAD has indicated factors affecting today’s housing market include a low supply of real estate compared to high demand; population shifts from other states into Texas, further straining the existing housing supply; and a lack of new construction, due to increased costs and delays caused by COVID-19.
Property owners can protest their valuations in person at the district office, located at 107 E. Sixth Street in Rusk, by phone, at 903-683-2296, or online at cherokeecad.com. The general deadline to file a protest is June 27, however CCAD officials request property owners consult their notice for any special deadlines.
“Bring us information. Bring us something we can work with and we will do what we can,” said Lee Flowers, Cherokee County Chief Appraiser.
Any information indicating the value of the property is not as assessed would be welcome. This can include documentation and/or pictures of storm damage or of conditions inside a home, such as cracks in walls or ceilings indicating foundation issues. A broker’s opinion may also be considered.
For individuals who cannot be accommodated to their liking, Flowers said decisions may be appealed to the appraisal review board.
The greatest concern among property owners receiving high appraisal values is likely the expectation of enormously high tax bills in the following year.
Flowers reminds property owners the tax rate is not set by the appraisal district, but by individual taxing entities across the county, including cities, schools and the county itself. Tax rates, calculated annually, are applied only to the taxable value of the property, not the total market value or the appraised value. The taxable value is the value of the property after exemptions are taken into account.
The recent passage of a constitutional amendment increased the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, lowering the taxable amount by an additional $15,000 over last year. Other exemptions could further lower one’s taxable value.
All exemptions, along with the total taxable value for the varying taxing entities each property is subject to, are listed on the notices sent out by the CCAD.
Property owners, concerned with an increasing tax burden due to the higher property valuations, should be aware of the No New Revenue Rate and the Voter Approval Rate.
The No New Revenue Rate is a tax rate that would produce the same amount of taxes if applied to the same properties taxed in both years. The formula to calculate this rate assumes that if values increase, the tax rate should decrease to create the same amount of revenue as it did the year before, or if values decrease, the tax rate will increase to produce the same amount of revenue, according to the State Comptroller’s website.
The Voter Approval tax rate is the maximum rate allowed by law without voter approval. Any rate exceeding the Voter Approval Rate is automatically placed on a referendum, to be passed by voters.
For additional information, visit the CCAD website at cherokeecad.com or the Cherokee County Appraisal District Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.