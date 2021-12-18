Local taxing jurisdictions participating in the Cherokee County Appraisal District have completed their voting process to elect CAD directors for the coming two years.
In accordance to state law, a total of 5,000 votes are allowed to be cast for this election. The votes are divided up among the taxing authorities based on each tax levy as a percent of all levies assessed.
The Board of Directors is the governing body of the appraisal district and represents taxpayers and taxing units in the oversight of district operations. They perform such tasks as adopting budgets and monitoring expenditures, to approving contracts and employing the chief appraiser.
The directors for the next two year cycle beginning Jan. 1 are:
• Connie Nice, of Jacksonville
• Tony Johnson, of Bullard
• Joe Taylor, of New Summerfield
• Jay Jones, of Alto
• Jim Tarrant, of Jacksonville
These five local property owners will join the county tax assessor, Shonda Potter, who serves on the Board by state law as a non-voting member.
The Board’s first meeting will be in January where they will be sworn in and installed.
