Smith County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Tuesday, proclaiming April 5, as “Mayor Joe Carlyle Day” in Smith County in honor of his upcoming retirement as the Mayor of Troup.
“We are blessed in Smith County to have a bevy of great mayors,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “But chief among those is Mayor Carlyle, who has done such a great job for many years for the City of Troup.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, who serves the Troup community, said it has been a pleasure working with Mayor Carlyle during his nearly 12 years as commissioner.
“I really appreciate everything you have done for the City of Troup,” Nix said.
Mayor Carlyle said it has been an honor to be able to serve “our little corner of Smith County.”
He said he was tricked to begin serving Troup as city councilman, an office he held for nine years, and then appointed to serve as mayor when the person in office tragically died. He has been mayor for seven years.
But his service to Troup began long before he took public office.
Mayor Carlyle was born and raised in Troup and his children are the fourth generation of his family to live there. He has always enjoyed giving back to his community and has been active in Troup for four decades, serving as a firefighter and paramedic for the Troup Volunteer Fire Department in the 1980s.
“It has been an honor to serve,” Mayor Carlyle said.
He said his job as mayor is mostly supported by the city council members, Troup’s wonderful city manager and the city’s department heads.
“We couldn’t do what we’ve been able to do without that team in place,” he said.
Mayor Carlyle also said it has been wonderful having the relationship the City of Troup has had with Smith County during his service.
During his tenure, Mayor Carlyle has seen many accomplishments within the City, including new downtown sidewalks and street lights, a renovated park and new splash pad, rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant, lowered property taxes and increased sales tax, improved roads, secured more than $2 million in grants for city improvements, and increased the available balances in the city’s operating funds.
Mayor Carlyle owns Carlyle Homes, and has served as president of the Tyler Area Builders Association and the Texas Association of Builders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.