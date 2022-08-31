Financial responsibilities do not stop when disasters hit. Even if your house is destroyed, you still must pay your mortgage. Starting early and having a plan to pay your bills and access your important records and accounts help you get back on your feet faster and avoid problems with your credit when you need it most.
By taking simple steps now, you can safeguard your treasured belongings and information from damage and loss. The first step is to identify what you have. Go through your home to identify your treasures. Use the list below to check off your valuables.
• Vital records (birth, marriage, divorce, adoption, child custody, and death certificates)
• Passport, driver’s license, or other identification documents
• Social Security cards
• Property leases, deeds, mortgages, and records
• Financial documents including copies of pay stubs, bank accounts, etc.
• Legal titles (auto and home)
• Insurance policies
• Wills, living wills, and powers of attorneys
• Recent tax returns
• Medical records, including lists of prescriptions medicines, medical conditions, medical provider contact information, copies of health insurance/Medicare/Medicaid cards
• Debit and credit card numbers
• Home/bank safety deposit information/keys
• Records of passwords and personal identification numbers (PINS)
• Family photos, keepsakes, jewelry, or other mementos
• Photographic or data inventory of valuables (photos, videos, or CD/flash drive)
• The following simple no-cost or low-cost steps can help to protect your valuables.
• Create a photographic record or inventory of your valuables and store in a safety deposit box or other off site location. Consider keeping a copy on a CD or flash drive in your disaster kit so you can provide it to your insurance company following a loss. This will allow you to start the insurance/recovery process more quickly.
• Scan important records such as vital records, medical records, and financial documents and save the files on discs or flash drives. You may also want to password protect the data you have stored in case of loss or theft. Store back up records in a safety deposit box or off site location.
• If you have too many records to scan/copy them, store them in a flood/fireproof home safe or safe deposit box. Also consider giving back up copies of important documents to family members to store for you.
• If you have valuable items stored in a basement, move them to a higher location to avoid water damage.
• Include any readily accessible records such as medical records, medical contact information, etc. in your disaster kit.
• In some cases, you may be able to protect valuables such as keepsakes in waterproof containers available in sporting goods or hardware stores. For smaller items, a flood/fire proof home safe may provide temporary protection.
For more information, contact Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 421 Avenue A, Palestine, Texas, 903-729-7505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.