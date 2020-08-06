The East Texas Council of Governments' Area Agency on Aging program recently received approximately $2.7 million in COVID-19 Families First Coronavirus Response Act Funds, allowing the agency to expand its meal program, support services and Alzheimer's program support, according to a release.
“The East Texas AAA’s CARES Act investment in vital senior support programs and services provides one example of ETCOG’s overarching commitment to help our region’s citizens, and businesses recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19,” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “You can expect to hear more from us soon as we seek additional ways and means to support our jurisdictions and all East Texans.”
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 18, 2020, provided the additional funding for the nutrition services programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965. The need for these services, particularly home-delivered and packaged meals, has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed meal sites and have left many family caregivers unable to assist their older loved ones, the release noted.
A total of $628,039 was received for the East Texas AAA senior nutrition program, and will be expended through home-delivered and congregate meal programs, officials said, noting that the congregate meal program has transitioned to “grab and go” at all meal sites for safety purposes.
A total of $2,067,291 was received for other AAA service delivery programs.
“Our leadership has been consulting with staff, community partners, and queried recipients of services during this pandemic to identify the most significant needs for East Texas seniors,” said Bettye Mitchell, ETCOG Director of the Area Agency on Aging. “We are expanding our policies to be more flexible in a COVID-19 environment, and are increasing service capacity to serve more seniors through information and referral services, the senior nutrition program, emergency food relief, public transportation support, and Alzheimer’s services.”
The agency has comprehensive plans to expend the COVID funds to assist seniors within East Texas through September of 2021. The plan is subject to modification as continual guidance is received from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Plans include, but are not limited to:
• Increasing Case Management and Caregiver Support services for clients receiving in-home assistance. These provide up to 12 weeks of services for an average of 8-12 hours per week, depending on the need and programs served.
• Expanding Case Management services to seniors living at home who do not have a caretaker or family member to provide services.
• Providing outreach and awareness of the availability of services to homeless individuals in the region by increasing existing partnerships with the Salvation Army, Goodwill, the Highway 80 Rescue Mission, and homeless coalitions.
• Expanding transportation services through increasing sponsored senior trips through ETCOG’s rural transit provider, GoBus, and authorizing more services for special needs populations, including piloting individualized transportation for critical need patients.
• Expanding Alzheimer’s services to programs in Smith, Van Zandt, and Gregg counties by awarding grants to purchase ID bracelets for Project Lifesaver, increasing Respite services for relief to caregivers, supporting educational forums, and authorizing services for Alzheimer’s patients to attend day activity programs.
• Purchasing needed equipment for senior nutrition providers.
• Serving clients who have been on waiting lists for the AAA direct delivery nutrition programs.
• Assisting with purchases for emergency services for seniors in need of food, housing assistance, utilities, medical supplies, medical equipment, etc.
• Partnering with Workforce Solutions East Texas to help promote AAA services to veterans and the senior workforce who have financially been adversely impacted by COVID-19. The Area Agency on Aging is a program of ETCOG, serving its 14-county region.
Seniors ages 60 or older who are in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the AAA by calling 1-800-442-8845 or visiting www.easttexasaaa.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.