Area blood drive held to help replenish dwindling supplies

Texas is reopening and that is true for hospital services, too, according to Carter BloodCare: For two months, most hospitals stopped non-emergent and elective procedures, to avoid overwhelming staff during the COVID-19 caseload. Hospitals are gradually resuming services and hoping to return to full capacity as summer gets underway.
However, these are crisis times for the community blood supply and Carter BloodCare is forced to triage hospitals’ orders for blood. One thousand donors are needed each day and the blood center is seeing an average of 600 a day for the past month, a release stated.
Currently, Carter BloodCare’s ability to meet the urgent transfusion needs of patients is in severe jeopardy. Blood donations save lives. Without blood donors, there is no way to obtain the blood needed for patients because it cannot be manufactured, it added.
This summer, several drives will be held, including at:
• United Methodist Church of Frankston – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at 161 S. Weldon in the Family Life Center.
• K.O. Indoor Complex – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27,1028 County Road 4209 in Jacksonville; a mobile unit will be in the parking lot.
• Tractor Supply – 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, at 1626 S. Jackson St.; a mobile unit will be in the parking lot.
While giving blood is still safe, Carter BloodCare continues to make social distancing and sanitization precautions top priority to keep donors healthy, while assuring blood is on the shelves for patients requiring transfusions, according to the release.
In the era of COVID-19, Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. These are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out a questionnaire online before they show up to donate blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus; making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors, the release stated.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Belinda Murphy at (903) 574-4513.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.