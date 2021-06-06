Now that schools are out and summer is in, many churches are hosting vacation Bible schools, programs centered around a Biblical theme that usually include Bible lessons, music, crafts, games and refreshments.
VBS is usually geared for younger students, although some churches may have classes for teens or even adults, and is intended as a means of teaching Biblical truths while having fun. These programs can last a single day, a few days, or run a full work-week. The length of each VBS is determined by the hosting church.
Here is a list of area churches which are hosting VBS programs.
- East Side Baptist Church, 1100 E. Loop 456 in Jacksonville, is hosting Alpine Ascent, Find Strength in God’s Word, 6-8 p.m. June 6-9. This program is for students who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. The church maintains a Facebook page, East Side Baptist, and can be contacted by phone at (903) 586-3074.
- Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, 205 CR 1718 in Rusk, is hosting Alpine Ascent, Find Strength in God’s Word, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 7-11. The VBS is for students age four through twelfth grade. Registration will occur on-site.
- First Baptist Church of Frankston, 408 Garner Street, is hosting Concrete & Cranes, Building on the Love of Jesus, from 9 a.m .until 12 p.m. June 7-11. This program is geared for those who are four years old by June 6 through sixth grade. For more information or to register, visit the church website at firstbaptistfrankston.org.
- Cornerstone Baptist Church will host VBS, Rock the Block, at the Old Joe Wright School in Jacksonville 6-8 p.m. June 14-18. Students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, free sno-cones will be available. The church maintains a website, thestone3.com, and a Facebook page. The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-9431, or by email, cbcoffice@thestone3.com.
- Eastside Baptist Church-Rusk, 400 Academy Street, is hosting Destination Dig-Unearthing the Truth about Jesus 6-8:45 p.m. June 21-25. This program is for student age four years through sixth grade. The church maintains a website at eastsidebaptistrusk.com and can be reached by calling (903) 683-2566.
- First Baptist Church-Rusk, 372 E. 4th Street, will host VBS 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. Students entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to be a part of Destination Dig – Unearthing the Truth about Jesus. The church maintains both a website and Facebook page. To register, visit bit.ly/rfbcvbs21.
- Rusk Church of Christ, 397 North Main, will host Rocky Railway-Jesus’ Power Pulls us Through from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. July 28-30. This VBS program is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The church can be found online at ruskcoc.org and on Facebook. To contact the church, call (903) 8683-4003 or send email to secretary@ruskcoc.org.
For those churches hosting VBS programs which are not listed, send information to mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com and it will be added to our calendar of events.
