Despite the shuttering of libraries earlier this year due to a national coronavirus pandemic, booklovers young and old can still take part in summer reading programs offered by libraries serving Cherokee County.
Rusk Public Library – located at 207 E. 6th S. in Rusk – is offering “Imagine Your Story,” an in-person youth program every Tuesday through July 21, according to library personnel, who said events will be “come-and-go” between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The schedule includes a June 16 registration day, featuring snow cones; a Walk About Adventure on June 23; Chalk up the Town, June 30; Jim Hogg Park BEAR Hunt, July 7; Super Hero Scavenger Hunt, July 14; and Water in the Park, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21 at Jim Hogg Park. To learn more, contact the Rusk library at 903-683-5916.
Meanwhile, the Bullard Community Library's summer reading program is in-person and virtual, said library director Debbie Willbanks.
The program, which began June 1, runs through July 20 at the 211 S. Main St. library.
Information, reading logs and game sheets are available at the library, or may be accessed at www.bullardlibrary.org, under the “Summer Reading Program 2020” tab.
There are no set number of books to read; library books, personal books, ebooks or being read to count toward the cumulative total, she said.
The program is open to participants from preschool to adult. For every ten books read, participants receive an age-appropriate prize.
Libraries in Jacksonville and Troup are hosting virtual programs this year.
“Imagine Your Story,” Jacksonville Public Library's virtual summer reading program for youths, will be offered through the end of July.
Participants may register by phone, email or online. Reading logs and registration forms are also available for pickup inside the library, 502 S. Jackson St., or via curbside pick-up at the library, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Curbside hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
To learn more, call 903-586-7664 or email at library@jacksonvilletx.org.
The virtual summer reading program at Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library is open to youths who have completed fifth grade or are younger.
A “Reader Zone” will be used to track progress, and participants who read the required books or pages will be entered into a drawing for prizes, according to library personnel.
Parents may reserve books online by visiting the “Summer Reading Program” tab on the www.trouplibrary.org website, call 903-842-3101.
