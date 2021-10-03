On Tuesday, Oct. 5, area police departments will participate in National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships.
Introduced in 1984, the first National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the NNO website, natw.org. Participation usually takes the form of a neighborhood block party or festival. NNO now has people engaging across all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
The Jacksonville Police Department will host their NNO event 6-9 p.m. downtown, in front of the library. There will be bounce houses, a dunking booth, touch-a-truck, food, refreshments, prizes and giveaways.
The Rusk Police Department, from 6 to 9 p.m., will host their NNO event at the downtown square. It will feature games, bounce houses, first responder vehicles and a deejay. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served by police department personnel and volunteers. Raffle tickets, for a girl’s bike, boy’s bike and a Ring doorbell, will be available for purchase. The proceeds of the raffle will help to fund the NNO event.
The Bullard Police Department, beginning at 6 p.m., will host an NNO event at Bullard Kid’s Park. The night will feature a corn hole tournament, sponsor booths and door prizes, to be given away approximately every 30 minutes throughout the evening. One door prize is child-specific and awards the winner lunch with a cop. Children’s activities will be provided by What-a-Burger.
To sign up for the corn hole tournament or door prizes, visit the police tent.
Residents are encouraged to attend their local National Night Out event and get to know their police officers and their neighbors.
For more information on the Jacksonville Police Department, visit jacksonvilletx.org/229/Police or visit the Jacksonville TX Police Department Facebook page.
For more information on the Rusk Police Department, visit rusktx.org/?page_id=6425 or their Facebook page.
For more information on the Bullard Police Department, visit bullardtexas.net/308/Bullard-Police-Department or their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.