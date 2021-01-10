The independent school districts of Bullard, Jacksonville, New Summerfield, Rusk, Troup and Wells have each canceled school classes for Monday, Jan. 11, due to inclement weather. Each school is set to resume regular schedules Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Alto ISD has called for a delayed start and will begin classes at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Buses will run two hours later than normally scheduled. Staff is required to be present by 9:15 a.m., according to the district’s Facebook post.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has posted to their Facebook page urging drivers to use caution on Hwy 79 and Hwy 69. The department also reminds residents the county roads are slick and will become impassable as the night continues. Trees may break along with power lines. The sheriff’s office advises individuals to stay home if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.