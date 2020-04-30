Area school superintendents' salaries cover a wide range when compared to peers'

According to figures published in the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Superintendent Salary Report for the 2019-20 school year, the area's public school directors' base pay rates are about as varied as the individual school districts themselves.
Jacksonville Independent School District superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly offered his thoughts on how superintendents are compensated.
“I do think the average superintendent’s pay in our area is equivalent to the job required in leading districts of our size,” he said.
Two Cherokee County superintendents, Kelly and Rusk ISD's Grey Burton, earn figures close to the average salary of a group of eight superintendents representing similar-sized school districts in East Texas that were used for comparison purposes.
Kelly's base rate is $195,275, with the average salary of superintendents from Whitehouse, Lindale, Mount Pleasant, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Crandall and Greenville being $193,127.
“Consistency is key, and while personally, I am surrounded by highly qualified administrators in key positions, the responsibility of our 5000 students and 900 employees ultimately rests squarely on my shoulders. I gladly accept and take that responsibility seriously, and feel others in my position do as well,” Kelly said.
Stan Surratt of Lindale ($210,950) was the highest paid of those, while Michael Lamb of Sulphur Springs had the low salary ($168,500).
Average enrollment for those districts listed was 4,857, with Jacksonville having an enrollment of 4,978 students.
Burton's $153,500 base salary put him $3,582 a year less than the average annual salary for a group of comparable school directors.
School superintendents from Bullard,Van, Center, Gilmer, Jasper, Wills Point, Diboll and Mexia make an average of $151,250 annually.
Gilmer's Rickey Albritton ($187,500) has the highest base pay rate of the lot, while Vicki Thomas of Diboll ($130,000) came in with the lowest compensation rate.
The TEA report is based on the superintendent of record in October 2019.
At that time, Janet Hill served as the interim superintendent at Bullard.
Hill's listed base pay rate of $151,241 was $5,841 below the average for the group.
The average enrollment for schools compared to Rusk and Bullard was 2,618. Rusk has an enrollment of 2,036 students and Bullard is home to 2,666.
Troup superintendent Tammy Jones, with a base salary of $131,250, earns $5,554 a year more than the average superintendent in the group of like-sized schools (Central Heights, Grand Saline, Arp, Winona, Elkhart, Big Sandy-Harmony, Quitman and West Rusk).
Micah Lewis of Grand Saline topped out with a salary of $159,684, with superintendents from Arp (John Arrington) and Central Heights (David Russell) earning the least, at $110,000 each.
Troup has an enrollment of 1,089 pupils; the average of the comparable group is 1,303 students.
Alto superintendent Kelly West earns the least when compared to her peers in East Texas.
West draws a salary of $105,000 each year, which is $10,830 a year less than the average salary of the superintendents employed at Price-Carlisle, Big Sandy, Grapeland, Cayuga, Cushing, Timpson, Beckville and Harleton.
West did not respond to the Progress' request for a comment.
That group averages $124,174 in annual base salary, with Brian Gray of Harleton leading the way with a $140,000 salary.
Beckville's Devin Tate ($100,500) makes the least of those included in the group.
Before former New Summerfield superintendent Dr. Brian Nichols took over as superintendent at Canton late last year he was earning $124,174 in base pay.
That figure was $9,341 a year more that the average yearly rate for a group comprised of superintendents from Overton, Tenaha, Cross Roads, Martin's Mill, Gary, Douglass, LaRue-LaPoyner and Wortham.
David Allen of Wortham had the highest salary ($127,050), and superintendents Justin Keeling of Douglass and James Young of LaPoyner were on the low end of the scale, drawing $100,000 each per year.
New Summerfield has an enrollment of 541 students. The average enrollment for the aforementioned collection of schools is 501.
